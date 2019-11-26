Howard County schools and system offices will close Feb. 4 to allow for voters to cast ballots in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District special primary election.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represented the 7th Congressional District, died Oct. 17, creating a vacancy. Cummings had cancer at the time of his death.
The 7th District covers portions of Howard and Baltimore counties and the city of Baltimore.
On election days, the Howard County Board of Elections use nearly half of the 77 school buildings, according to the county’s online polling locator.
To prepare for the additional closure, the school system reached out to community partners who provide camps and other programs on days school are closed “to encourage them” in providing opportunities Feb. 4.
The Office of Food and Nutrition Services is “exploring” the possibility to offer free lunches to children under the age of 18 at various sites on election day.
The school system is planning to apply for a waiver for the closure with the Maryland State Department of Education.
Winners from Feb. 4 will advance to a special general election April 28, the same day as the regular primary. Howard schools built in an April 28 closure when creating the 2019-20 academic calendar.
Twenty-four Democrats and eight Republicans filed before the Nov. 20 deadline to run in a special primary election in the 7th Congressional District.