Howard County Maryland MPSSAA Golf Championships Day 2 | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Oct 26, 2021

Action from the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista) MPSSAA Golf Championships Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick hits a chip shot onto the 2nd hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Harford Tech's Aurora Walters hits an approach shot to the 2nd hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Poolesville's Kinley Stokes attempts a putt on the 2nd hole green as Harford Tech's Aurora Walters, left, and Carver's Kamika Pichaikul look on during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Oakdale's Elizabeth Tucci hits her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Carver's Kamika Pichaikul hits her drive on the 3rd hole tee during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Harford Tech's Aurora Walters rolls a putt towards the cup on the 2nd hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Golfers compete during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Carver's Kamika Pichaikul rolls a putt towards the pin on the 2nd hole as Poolesville's Kinley Stokes looks on during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Poolesville's Olivia Cong watches her drive from the 2nd hole tee during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Harford Tech's Aurora Walters waits for her turn to putt on the 2nd hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships La Plata's Shelby Herbert hits an approach shot to the 2nd hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick connects with her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships C. Milton Wright's Jackson Geyer attempts a putt on the 8th hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships North Harford's Zachary Wilcox makes a chip shot onto the 9th green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Glenelg's Michael Gloth watches his drive from the 3rd hole tee during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Liberty's Drew Byrd lines up a putt on the 1st green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Havre de Grace's Benjamin Brzozowski connects with his drive from the 2nd hole tee during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Golfers position themselves in the 1st hole fairway for their second shots during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Hereford's Ryan Martino hits an approach shot from the 2nd hole fairway during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships C. Milton Wright's Jackson Geyer watches his tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Havre de Grace's Benjamin Brzozowski hits an approach shot on the 1st hole with the clubhouse in the background during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Patterson Mill's Brandon Palen hits a chip shot onto the 9th hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Century's Brody Comer hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Liberty's Drew Byrd watches his drive from the 2nd tee during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships North Harford's Zachary Wilcox lines up a putt on the 9th green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships South Carroll's Michael Valerio hits an approach on the 1st hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships A golfer gets ready for their tee shot while competing in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships South Carroll's Michael Valerio chips out of the rough from behind a tree on the 1st hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Hereford's Ryan Martino connects with a drive on the 2nd hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Havre de Grace's Benjamin Brzozowski watches his drive from the 2nd hole tee during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships Glenelg's Michael Gloth attempts a putt on the 2nd hole green during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) MPSSAA Golf Championships A golfer gets ready for their tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of competition in the 1A/2A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)