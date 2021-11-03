(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Maryland Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey region final | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Marriotts Ridge defeats Mount Hebron 3-2 during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge's Natalie Freeman moves past the stick of Mount Hebron's Avery Maslow as she controls the ball during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Mount Hebron's Kirsten Prox (13) reacts with dissappointment as Marriotts Ridge teammates Sophia Baxter, left, and Natalie Freeman celebrate a go-ahead goal late in the fourth quarter during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge's Natalie Freeman (1) celebrates a goal with her teammates against Mount Hebron during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge goalie Amanda Windsor tries to stop a scoring chance by Mount Hebron's Kate Webb during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge's Natalie Freeman moves past Mount Hebron's Paige Leitzel before putting a shot on goal during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge teammates celebrate their 3-2 win over Mount Hebron during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge's Maisy Clevenger tries to sends a shot on goal against Mount Hebron during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge goalie Amanda Windsor and teammate Sophia Haghgoo celebrate as time runs out in their 3-2 win over Mount Hebron during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge's Sophia Baxter moves with the ball as she tries to move around Mount Hebron's Natalie Machiran during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge's Sophia Haghgoo sends the ball in on a corner against Mount Hebron during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge teammates celerate their go-ahead goal late in the fourth quarter of their 3-2 win over Mount Hebron during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Mount Hebron's Natalie Machiran winds up for a shot on goal resulting in a third quarter score during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Marriotts Ridge's Sophia Baxter, right, tries to stop a pass by Mount Hebron's AC Lindner during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Mount Hebron teammates, from left, Kirsten Prox, Natalie Machiran, Paige Leitzel and Kate Webb celebrate a third quarter goal by Machiran during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Mt. Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge field hockey Mt. Hebron's Paige Leitzel, right, tries to move around the defense by Marriotts Ridge's Emi Moran during a 3A East region final field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement