(Jacob Calvin Meyer) Howard County Maryland Howard vs. Centennial baseball | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Jun 01, 2021

Howard and Centennial during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Chris Betler slides head first into home as Howard catcher Daniel Kim reaches for the late throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Chris Betler, right, celebrates scoring a run in the 4th inning with teammate Cadeyrn Ahearn (6) during a baseball game against Howard at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Drew Buckmaster fields a ground ball hit by a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Howard's Ryan Anderson slides across home plate, scoring a run before Centennial catcher Qwynn Ahearn can handle a throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial pitcher Conarie Steinbach, and second baseman Drew Buckmaster celebrate the third out of an inning against Howard during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Howard second baseman Nathan Black fields a grounder hit by a Centennial batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Chris Betler forces out Howard base runner Jack Kearney (27) on a play at second base during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Conarie Steinbach delivers a pitch to a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Howard's Van Switzer delivers a pitch to a Centennial batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's John Pistner sprints around the bases on his way to scoring a run for the Eagles during a baseball game against Howard at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Chris Betler slides head first into home as Howard catcher Daniel Kim reaches for the late throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Drew Buckmaster puts the tag on Howard's Ben Fader who beat the throw to second to steal the base during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard vs Centennial baseball Centennial's Dylan Watson makes a play on a fly ball hit by a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Centennial baseball The Centennial baseball team poses for a photo after clinching the Howard County championship after its 7-5 win over visiting Howard on Tuesday, June 1. (Jacob Calvin Meyer)