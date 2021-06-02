xml:space="preserve">
Howard vs. Centennial baseball | PHOTOS

The Centennial baseball team poses for a photo after clinching the Howard County championship after its 7-5 win over visiting Howard on Tuesday, June 1.
(Jacob Calvin Meyer)

Howard vs. Centennial baseball | PHOTOS

By
Jun 01, 2021
Howard and Centennial during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Centennial's Chris Betler slides head first into home as Howard catcher Daniel Kim reaches for the late throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Chris Betler slides head first into home as Howard catcher Daniel Kim reaches for the late throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Chris Betler, right, celebrates scoring a run in the 4th inning with teammate Cadeyrn Ahearn (6) during a baseball game against Howard at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Chris Betler, right, celebrates scoring a run in the 4th inning with teammate Cadeyrn Ahearn (6) during a baseball game against Howard at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Drew Buckmaster fields a ground ball hit by a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Drew Buckmaster fields a ground ball hit by a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard's Ryan Anderson slides across home plate, scoring a run before Centennial catcher Qwynn Ahearn can handle a throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Howard's Ryan Anderson slides across home plate, scoring a run before Centennial catcher Qwynn Ahearn can handle a throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial pitcher Conarie Steinbach, and second baseman Drew Buckmaster celebrate the third out of an inning against Howard during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial pitcher Conarie Steinbach, and second baseman Drew Buckmaster celebrate the third out of an inning against Howard during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard second baseman Nathan Black fields a grounder hit by a Centennial batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Howard second baseman Nathan Black fields a grounder hit by a Centennial batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Chris Betler forces out Howard base runner Jack Kearney (27) on a play at second base during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Chris Betler forces out Howard base runner Jack Kearney (27) on a play at second base during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Conarie Steinbach delivers a pitch to a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Conarie Steinbach delivers a pitch to a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard's Van Switzer delivers a pitch to a Centennial batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Howard's Van Switzer delivers a pitch to a Centennial batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's John Pistner sprints around the bases on his way to scoring a run for the Eagles during a baseball game against Howard at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's John Pistner sprints around the bases on his way to scoring a run for the Eagles during a baseball game against Howard at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Chris Betler slides head first into home as Howard catcher Daniel Kim reaches for the late throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Chris Betler slides head first into home as Howard catcher Daniel Kim reaches for the late throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Drew Buckmaster puts the tag on Howard's Ben Fader who beat the throw to second to steal the base during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Drew Buckmaster puts the tag on Howard's Ben Fader who beat the throw to second to steal the base during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial's Dylan Watson makes a play on a fly ball hit by a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Centennial's Dylan Watson makes a play on a fly ball hit by a Howard batter during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
The Centennial baseball team poses for a photo after clinching the Howard County championship after its 7-5 win over visiting Howard on Tuesday, June 1.
The Centennial baseball team poses for a photo after clinching the Howard County championship after its 7-5 win over visiting Howard on Tuesday, June 1. (Jacob Calvin Meyer)
