Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge girls soccer | PHOTOS

Glenelg's Ava Montgomery, right, boots the ball away from the goal before Marriotts Ridge's Jordyn Choe can continue offensive pressure during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
(Brian Krista)

By
Mar 18, 2021
Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Marriotts Ridge's Anna Henderickson, left, battles for ball control with Glenelg's Amelia McCarthy during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Anna Henderickson, left, battles for ball control with Glenelg's Amelia McCarthy during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Glenelg's Carlin Costell, right, sends the ball towards the goal, before Marriotts Ridge's Lauren Fisher can converge on the play during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Glenelg's Carlin Costell, right, sends the ball towards the goal, before Marriotts Ridge's Lauren Fisher can converge on the play during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Marriotts Ridge's Megan Wagner swings her leg into a kick during a girls soccer game against Glenelg at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Megan Wagner swings her leg into a kick during a girls soccer game against Glenelg at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Glenelg's Madeline D'Antuono, right, tries to keep control along the sideline as Marriotts Ridge's Jordyn Choe tries to force a turnover during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Glenelg's Madeline D'Antuono, right, tries to keep control along the sideline as Marriotts Ridge's Jordyn Choe tries to force a turnover during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Glenelg's Ava Montgomery, right, boots the ball away from the goal before Marriotts Ridge's Jordyn Choe can continue offensive pressure during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Glenelg's Ava Montgomery, right, boots the ball away from the goal before Marriotts Ridge's Jordyn Choe can continue offensive pressure during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Marriotts Ridge's Megan Wagner battles to keep control of the ball away from a Glenelg opponent during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Megan Wagner battles to keep control of the ball away from a Glenelg opponent during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Marriotts Ridge keeper Caroline Albert punches the ball away on a Glenelg corner play during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge keeper Caroline Albert punches the ball away on a Glenelg corner play during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Marriotts Ridge's Megan Wagner directs a pass to a teammate before Glenelg's Tegan Swope can intervene during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Megan Wagner directs a pass to a teammate before Glenelg's Tegan Swope can intervene during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Glenelg's Hannah Roberti tries to settle the ball with her foot, in front of Marriotts Ridge opponents during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Glenelg's Hannah Roberti tries to settle the ball with her foot, in front of Marriotts Ridge opponents during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Marriotts Ridge's Anna Henderickson makes a play with her head, in front of Glenelg's Hannah Roberti during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Marriotts Ridge's Anna Henderickson makes a play with her head, in front of Glenelg's Hannah Roberti during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Mira Shelat, left, celebrates Marriotts Ridge's win over Glenelg with a teammate during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Mira Shelat, left, celebrates Marriotts Ridge's win over Glenelg with a teammate during a girls soccer game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brian Krista)
