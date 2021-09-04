(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Maryland Atholton vs Wilde Lake football | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Sep 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Wilde Lake hosts Atholton during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake's football team before their game against Atholton at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake's Enosh Minney stops a scramble attempt by Atholton's Miles Scott during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake's Elijah Queen sacks Atholton quarterback Miles Scott during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Atholton running back Dillan Watkins is wrapped by by Wilde Lake's Damon Mctavish during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake's Nazir Fell is stopped by Atholton defenders during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake cheerleaders perform stunts during a football game against Atholton at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake's Nazir Fell flexes as he celebrates an interception against Atholton during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake's Sean Barnes is tripped up by Atholton's Charles Decelles during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake quarterback Kofi Boampong drops back to pass against Atholton during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Atholton's Korede Sogsbean, top, celebrates a defensive stand against Wilde Lake with teammate Dasan Price during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake's Sean Barnes, left, is unable to outrun defensive pressure by Atholton defender John Prajka (7) during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Wilde Lake running back Keondre Dorsey is tackled by Atholton's Tra Evans during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Atholton ball carrier Kevin Smitson tries to elude defensive pressure from Wilde Lake's Jordan Garnett during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Atholton's Miles Scott looks to gain yardage on the ground during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs Wilde Lake football Atholton's Kevin Smitson, left, tries to elude pressure from Wilde Lake's Chris Martin as he runs with the ball during a football game at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement