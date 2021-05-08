(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Maryland Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse | PHOTOS By Brian Krista May 07, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Glenelg and Centennial during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Centennial's Joshua Flick releases a shot over the head of Glenelg keeper Charlie Wendel for a second quarter score during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Glenelg's Rocco Buscher winds up for a shot, resulting in a second quarter goal against Centennial during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Centennial's Andrew Hockersmith, left, puts a check on Glenelg's Wyatt Haney during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Glenelg's Evan Whatley winds up for a shot on Centennial keeper Alex Kauffman resulting in a first quarter score during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Centennial's Joshua Flick dents the twine, as he fires a shot past Glenelg keeper Charlie Wendel for a first quarter goal during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Glenelg's Evan Whatley, left, tries to slow down Centennial's Joshua Flick during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Glenelg's Rocco Buscher, center, celebrates a goal with teammates after a first quarter score against Centennial during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Glenelg's Wyatt Haney looks to pass to a teammate during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Centennial boys lacrosse Glenelg's Colin Buch moves around the crease as Centennial's James Ko defends on the play during a boys lacrosse game at Centennial High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement