Soulful Symphony moving July performance in Columbia to October due to director’s injuries

Soulful Symphony, the resident symphony at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, announced Tuesday it is postponing its upcoming July 28 show due to the group’s artistic director sustaining injuries from a recent car accident.
Darin Atwater, who is also Soulful’s founder, is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, according to Beth Levine, a partner for KO Public Affairs .
“Darin puts everything he has into every performance, and he would never put on a show for Soulful fans that wasn’t his very best,” Ian Kennedy, executive director of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, said in a statement. “Healing takes time, and we send Darin our best wishes and hope for the speediest of recoveries.
“Slang!,” a new work by Atwater, was originally scheduled for a July 28 performance but will be moved to October. The October date is expected to be announced July 26, according to Soulful Symphony and the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission.
Bringing a mosaic of American composers center stage, “Slang!” is an "exploration of modern interpretations of classical music by groundbreaking and visionary composers,” according to Tuesday’s release.
Tickets for “Slang!” will be able to be redeemed for the October show. Any ticket holders with questions or who would like a refund can email info@dcacc.info or call 443-741-1974.
“Under an Open Heaven,” the Sept. 14 performance, will go on as scheduled.
“We’re all looking forward to ‘Under an Open Heaven’ in September, and we can’t wait to see everybody at Merriweather for what truly will be an inspirational concert unlike anything you’ve seen,” Kennedy said.