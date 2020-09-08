xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

What students, teachers, Howard County school community are saying about the first day of virtual learning

By  and
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 08, 2020 4:45 PM
Parents and teachers in Howard County took to social media Tuesday to document the first day of virtual school. (Courtesy images via Twitter)
Parents and teachers in Howard County took to social media Tuesday to document the first day of virtual school. (Courtesy images via Twitter)

Members of the Howard County school community have posted their thoughts and photos of their remote setups on social media during the first day of virtual school Tuesday.

With Howard County choosing a virtual learning model due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, parents, students and teachers are beginning a new form of learning for the next five months. School system officials, including Superintendent Michael Martirano, have said the virtual learning students will receive in the fall semester will be increased and improved from what occurred in the spring.

Advertisement
Maryland schools are back in session. How is virtual learning going for you? »

Here are some of the posts about the first day:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement