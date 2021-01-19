Howard school system pushes back restart of in-person small group programs again due to coronavirus metrics

The small group programs started to roll out in late September amid the school system’s virtual learning model. The district laid out a plan to provide several in-person programs for the county’s students who need them most, including support for students in the Teenage Parenting and Childcare Program as well as school-based learning centers for students especially struggling with virtual education. In total, 26 schools were being used for in-person support programs, according to schools spokesperson Brian Bassett.