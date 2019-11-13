Eight days out from the scheduled redistricting vote, the Howard County Board of Education discussed potential moves at all grade levels at a Tuesday work session.
In the previous five work sessions, the conversation was dominated by tackling redistricting at the high school level. While the school board made several motions and reached consensus on various polygons moves, during those meetings, nothing is final until the scheduled Nov. 21 vote.
On Tuesday, a motion failed to keep polygons 200 and 1200 districted to River Hill High and instead, a motion passed to move those two same polygons to Glenelg High.
A polygon is a cluster of neighborhoods and areas of the county that attend certain elementary, middle and high schools. Reaching a consensus marks an agreement among board members, but the decision can change when an eventual motion is made.
Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano presented a recommendation in August to move nearly 7,400 students to combat school overcrowding, address inequities in the distribution of students affected by poverty and establish a road map for the county’s 13th high school, in Jessup.
Students will be moved ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
After moving from high schools, the school board began analyzing polygon moves affecting various elementary and middle schools. The school board plans to further discuss the moves during today’s work session.
The school board did not make any motions to move students from River Hill High to Wilde Lake High or vice versa, a proposed move in Martirano’s plan that has ignited vocal opposition from community members.
Howard community members, parents and students can submit written testimony until Nov. 19.
On Monday, the school board modified its remaining work session schedule, including adding extra hours to Tuesday’s meeting. An additional work session from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is scheduled for today. Thursday’s work session will have a 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. session and the Nov. 18 session begins at 6:30 p.m.