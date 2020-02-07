Howard County will begin giving away shredded wood to residents and contractors Monday in an effort to reduce the Alpha Ridge Landfill’s stockpile.
The county’s Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Environmental Services will give out the shredded wood on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This is a wonderful, first-time opportunity for residents and businesses to access a free sustainable material for mulching, erosion control and much more,” County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.
According to the county, the pieces of fresh hardwood and softwood have been aged for a minimum of 60 days and range in size from less than a quarter-inch to 6 inches. The wood has not been color-treated; however, it does contain some pallet or dry kiln material.
Depending on availability, fresh ground wood chips may also be available.
Howard County residents who wish to pick up the shredded wood can bring containers, bags, or open-bed trucks or trailers to the Alpha Ridge Landfill, 2350 Marriottsville Road in Marriottsville.
For more information, go to howardcountymd.gov/HoCoGro.