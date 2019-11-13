Howard County’s 12 high schools were back on the table at Wednesday’s Board of Education redistricting work session.
Despite moving on to discussing potential elementary and middle school redistricting moves during Tuesday's work session, several motions were made Wednesday to potentially impact high schools.
Nothing is final until the board’s scheduled Nov. 21 vote.
Wednesday motions:
- Move polygons 128 and 1128 from Atholton High to River Hill High
- Keep polygons 117, 1117, 118, 120 at Atholton High School
- Keep polygons 81 and 2081 at Oakland Mills High School
A polygon is a cluster of neighborhoods and areas of the county that attend certain elementary, middle and high schools.
Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano presented a recommendation in August to move nearly 7,400 students to combat school overcrowding, address inequities in the distribution of students affected by poverty and establish a road map for the county’s 13th high school, in Jessup.
Students will be moved ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
In the previous six work sessions, the school board made several motions and reached consensus on various polygons moves, at the high school level. Reaching a consensus marks an agreement among board members, but the decision can change when an eventual motion is made.
A motion passed Tuesday to move polygons 200 and 1200 to Glenelg High from River Hill High after a motion failed to keep those same polygons at River Hill High.
Howard residents can submit written testimony until Nov. 19.
Remaining work sessions are scheduled for Thursday, having both a 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. session and a Nov. 18 session beginning at 6:30 p.m.