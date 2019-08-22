Merriweather Post Pavilion chairman Seth Hurwitz charged with soliciting prostitution in Montgomery County

The chairman of the production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion is charged with soliciting prostitution in Montgomery County as police say he attempted to buy sexual favors from a massage therapist.
Seth Hurwitz, 61, of Bethesda was arrested and charged Wednesday as police say he was caught in phone conversations agreeing to meet the woman at the massage parlor to purchase sexual acts.
Hurwitz, the chairman of I.M.P., also owns the 9:30 Club and The Anthem music venues in Washington, D.C.
In a news release, Montgomery County police said the massage therapist told police Friday that Hurwitz had made a series of inappropriate sexual comments while at the parlor and tried to get the therapist to come to his home.
According to police, Hurwitz visited the massage parlor the previous day and “made sexual comments and inappropriate sexual motions” during the massage session.
“He implied to the victim that her tip would be greater if she performed sexual acts,” police wrote. “The victim also noted that Hurwitz had left a roll of cash laying on the floor in plain view in the massage room.”
Police say that on Friday, the victim conducted a text message and phone call conversation with detectives present, during which Hurwitz “agreed to pay cash in exchange for the victim performing sexual favors.”
The two then arranged for Hurwitz to visit the parlor Wednesday, police wrote, where he was arrested.
Police did not name the massage parlor, writing that doing so could identify the victim.
Hurwitz does not have an attorney listed in court records.
He was released on $5,000 bond.
Police believe the therapist might not be the only victim and ask anyone who believes she is a victim to call 240-773-5958.