‘It needs to not be forgotten’: 20 years later, two Howard County first responders reflect on 9/11 attacks

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, other elected officials and command members from the county police and fire departments, among others, will honor those who lost their lives during the attacks, including four victims from Howard County, with a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday. The event will begin promptly at 8:46 a.m., marking the time the first plane hit the north tower, and will take place in the Garden of Hope located across from the outdoor amphitheater at Centennial Park South.