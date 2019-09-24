Howard school board to hold second redistricting hearing Tuesday night

More than 100 Howard County residents, including parents and students, are expected to testify about the ongoing redistricting process at a public hearing Tuesday night.
Families whose children attend Atholton, Hammond, Long Reach or Wilde Lake high schools, or any of their feeder schools, will testify before the Board of Education beginning at 7 p.m. at the school board headquarters in Ellicott City.
In August, schools Superintendent Michael Martirano presented a proposal for comprehensive redistricting to combat school overcrowding, address inequities in the distribution of students affected by poverty and establish a road map for the eventual opening of the county’s 13th high school. In his proposal, he would move nearly 7,400 students to different schools for the 2020-21 academic year.
The first hearing was Sept. 17 for families with children currently attending Centennial, Howard, Mt. Hebron and Oakland Mills high schools, plus their respective feeder middle and elementary schools. Nearly 200 county residents protested outside the school board office ahead of the hearing.
On Thursday, families whose children attend Glenelg, Marriotts Ridge, Reservoir or River Hill or their feeder schools will have an opportunity to testify beginning at 6 p.m. This hearing is being extended with two additional hearings scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8.
The county school board is expected to approve a plan Nov. 21.