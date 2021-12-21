Howard County offers $6 million to purchase Girl Scout camp in Ellicott City

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday that the county will offer $6 million to purchase Camp Ilchester in Ellicott City from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland.
In May, the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland’s board of directors announced its decision to sell the 20.73-acre camp, valued between $4 million and $6.2 million. The property includes the Clementine Peterson Activity Center and the Caitlin Dunbar Nature Center.
At the time, the board also said that it would speak first to groups that wanted to preserve the property as green space before soliciting bids from developers. After several discussions with the Girl Scouts organization, the county submitted an Expression of Interest in August, which was evaluated in September.
“Promoting green infrastructure and preserving open space are important priorities to protect our environment for generations to come,” Ball said in a news release on Tuesday. “Through this significant offer, we are moving forward on our promise to preserve land for environmental and agricultural purposes, and we look forward to working with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland to make this a reality.”
Proposed county plans for the property focus on recreational options including sports programs, outdoor adventure camps, active aging activities and a nature center with educational programs.
“I’m so excited to finally see this offer be formalized,” state Sen. Katie Fry Hester stated in a news release. “As a mom and lifelong environmentalist, providing opportunities for our kids to experience outdoor education is extremely important to me — if accepted, this offer will allow us to preserve nearly 21 acres of green space for the local community. This is a win-win-win for our kids, our community and our environment.”
If an agreement can be reached, Ball will ask for County Council approval of an Installment Purchase Agreement to provide $700,000 of the purchase price at settlement and the $5.3 million balance in fiscal 2023.
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland owns three other camp properties in Maryland. They are Conowingo in Cecil County and Woodlands and Pasadena, both in Anne Arundel County.