Howard schools superintendent presenting recommended redistricting plan Tuesday

Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano is presenting his recommendations for a countywide redistricting process at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Martirano’s recommendations will be evaluated by the school board over the next three months.
In January, the school board unanimously approved directing Martirano to begin the redistricting process for all grade levels across the school system.
The process has the potential to affect all of the district’s 74 comprehensive schools. Homewood, Cedar Lane and the Applications Research Laboratory are categorized as non-comprehensive and therefore will not be part of the process.
After a plan is approved, it will go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
Between August and November, the school board will have multiple work sessions and public hearings before the vote.
Martirano will present his recommendations during the 7 p.m. hour of Tuesday’s meeting.