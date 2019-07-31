Survivor, Howard teachers stress importance of Holocaust education in schools

Using a PowerPoint presentation, Cord tells her personal story and explains how the rise of Nazism and Adolf Hitler came to be. For example, she explains the term “Nazi” means the National Socialist German Workers’ Party and how the Nazi symbol, the swastika, is derived from a widely used and ancient religious icon of Hindus, Jainas and Buddhists. Derived from the Sanskrit word “svastika,” meaning well-being, Cord explains how the Nazis altered the symbol, choosing harsh colors and adding “harsh anchors” to the ends of the equal-armed crosses.