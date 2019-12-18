Three months after the fate of two Columbia school construction projects hung by a thread, the school board voted Tuesday night to officially keep them on track.
For nearly a decade, the Hammond High renovation/addition and Talbott Springs Elementary replacement — which began as a renovation — have been on the Howard County Public School System’s list to be completed.
The school board voted 6-0 to keep the Hammond High and Talbott Springs Elementary projects, along with the opening of high school 13 in September 2023, on track in the school system’s annual capital budget. Board member Kirsten Coombs was not present for the vote.
Before Tuesday’s vote, the school board, Superintendent Michael Martirano and central office staff discussed the implications of putting the two projects back on the priority list. The concern still remained in the air that the funding will not be provided for each year of all the projects simultaneously happening.
The concern was felt among audience members, who gave a small round of applause when the vote went through.
“I’m glad we’re still in it, but it feels very hollow,” Carleen Pena, a Hammond High parent and longtime advocate for the construction project, said after the vote.
“My question is why did you [the school system] put it all forward then if you didn’t have the funding for it?”
Pena has advocated for the Hammond High project for years and in recent months has testified before the school board, before the County Council, at county budget public hearings and before the state’s Interagency Commission on School Construction, which reviews and approves public school building projects.
She had added a visual to her testimonies, an industrial-sized bucket that reads “Big Bad Bucket,” to showcase that some Hammond High science classrooms use buckets as sinks.
“If you don’t vote for us, this is what you’re saying is OK as a sink in a high school,” she said.
Pena will truly believe the Hammond High renovation is a reality when she sees the shovels in the ground come May.
Hammond High’s addition, which would provide 200 more seats at the 1,220-seat school — not including portable classrooms — is slated to be completed September 2023.
Completion of a new Talbott Springs Elementary school, which began as heating ventilation and air conditioning renovation introduced in June 2011, is scheduled for a 2022 completion.
In September, Martirano lowered the capital budget request for fiscal 2021 from $135.6 million to $56.01 million after learning of anticipated funding from the county, which was in the realm of $41 million to $48 million.
When Martirano drastically cut the budget request, funding for the two Columbia schools was eliminated.
The school board came back nearly two weeks later, unanimously approved the $56.01 million capital budget request but added back in Talbott Springs Elementary and Hammond High’s projects on the priority list. At that time, it was discussed a final decision would need to be made in December.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball sent a letter to the school board Tuesday afternoon: “I am writing to reiterate the County’s continuing and full support for all three of those projects moving forward, without further delays.
“Those three communities have waited far too long and, given the desperate need for current and future capacity, we need to make them a priority. In order to keep these three projects moving, a joint effort and shared focused commitment from the County, the State and the BOE is required,” Ball wrote.
Ball sent a letter Nov. 27 stating that the $50 million to $54 million of anticipated annual capital funding “is more than sufficient” to keep three projects on line for “the foreseeable future.”
However, Martirano wrote otherwise in a Dec. 4 memo to the school board.
“The funding of $50-$54M [million] annually for five years is not enough to support the construction of all three projects simultaneously,” Martirano wrote.
In January, the school system will present new information to the school board regarding Hammond High’s project.