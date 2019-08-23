Howard County Council bill would significantly hike fees on developers to help build schools

The Howard County Council is poised to pass legislation that would raise the school surcharge fee for developers from $1.32 per square foot to $6.80 per square foot, a 415% increase.
The proposed increase could generate more than $27.3 million in revenue to help pay for the school system’s construction costs. The fee is charged to developers building new residential construction. Affordable and senior housing units are exempt. The measure has formal support from the four Democrats on the five-member County Council: Deb Jung, Opel Jones, Christiana Mercer Rigby and Liz Walsh.
“We based our fee on what the school system said they needed,” said Jung, the bill’s primary sponsor.
The County Council on Sept. 16 will host a public hearing in the George Howard building on this bill and other measures. County executive Calvin Ball would have to approve the increased fee.
The proposed increase of the fee is significant.
In western Howard County, where the average single family detached unit size is 6,923 square feet, developers would pay $47,076 per unit under the proposed increase instead of $9,138 under the current fee, according to an analysis of figures provided by Jung. In eastern Howard County, where the average single family detached unit size is 4,760, developers would pay $32,268 per unit under the proposed increase instead of $6,283 under the current fee.
Though the revenue is meant to pay for the school system’s construction costs, since 2005 it has gone to pay down the debt accrued to pay for construction projects, according to a state analysis of the fiscal impact of the proposal. As of late June 2018, the school system still has $54.3 million in debt service, the analysis showed. The county had a fund balance of $6.6 million in school facilities surcharge revenues at the end of fiscal 2018.
The proposal is likely to draw praise from many community activists and the ire of the Maryland Building Industry Association, which earlier this year described the state legislation that enabled local lawmakers to propose an increase as “unconscionable.” An MBIA letter to the Howard County’s state delegation said the bill, signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan in May, would “further disincentive residential building.”
Jung could not immediately provide specifics of the financial impact but the state fiscal analysis found a rate of $6 would increase the surcharge revenue by $27.3 million. In fiscal year 2019, when the fee was $1.32, the county collected $7.3 million in revenue, the fiscal note said.
Howard’s surcharge rate is noticeably less than districts that surround it.
In Montgomery County, developers are charged $23,062 per each new single-family detached home. Developers in Montgomery County are also charged an additional $2 per square foot surcharge on gross floor area that exceeds 3,500 square feet and goes up to 8,500 square feet.
In Prince George’s County, developers are charged a $9,550 per unit on new structures within the Beltway or near mass transit. Most buildings outside the beltway are charged $16,371 per unit. In Anne Arundel, single family detached homes are $12,177 per unit while apartments are charged $6,651 per unit.
Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, a Democrat whose district includes North Laurel and Savage, filed the enabling legislation at the state level earlier this year. Atterbeary later pulled her support and voted against it after her colleagues within Howard County’s state delegation filed amendments.
Atterbeary’s original bill would have allowed the County Council to increase residential fees from the current $1.32 to a maximum of $4. The law was amended to exempt senior and affordable housing.
This bill “does a disservice to the county and the initial purpose of the bill — to generate some funds for the schools,” the Democrat said.
Jung in March expressed dismay for the exemption for senior housing, saying that when seniors “move out of their homes, the people who move in are families. There will be an impact on the schools when people move into senior housing.”
Atterbeary and Del. Warren E. Miller, a Republican whose district includes portions of Howard and Carroll counties, were the sole no votes in the General Assembly.
The number of new housing units in Howard County has steadily increased in recent years. Between April 2010 and April 2019, there has been a 13 percent increase in the number of housing units built each year. As of July, 120,575 housing units were under review but not yet approved by the county, according to a Department of Planning and Zoning report. In 2018, there were 701 units under review by the county. As of last December, there are 701 MIHU units under review, the report said. In 2018, five percent of units built were age restricted.