Howard County Council bill would significantly hike fees on developers to help build schools

Though the revenue is meant to pay for the school system’s construction costs, since 2005 it has gone to pay down the debt accrued to pay for construction projects, according to a state analysis of the fiscal impact of the proposal. As of late June 2018, the school system still has $54.3 million in debt service, the analysis showed. The county had a fund balance of $6.6 million in school facilities surcharge revenues at the end of fiscal 2018.