Howard schools transportation director says more bus routes needed to accommodate new start times

Changes to school start times in Howard County public schools will require more buses and drivers as well as new safety measures for the 3,500 students who will change next month from taking a bus to either walking or getting their own transportation to school.

Brian Nevin, director of the Office of Student Transportation for the Howard County Public School System, provided an update July 13 to the Board of Education on what it will take to accommodate new start times when schools open Aug. 28.

“Staff has considered these thoroughly and believe it would require approximately 528 to 548 bus routes to be able to implement changes to school start times,” Nevin said. “This is 50 to 70 more than the 478 routes currently being anticipated in the current form. It would also likely require three months to make the changes.”

The county has been dealing with a school bus driver shortage, and officials believe that about 85 to 95 more bus drivers are needed.

“To make a change successfully would require more routes than the 478 being planned [for the upcoming school year],” Nevin said.

After months of planning and debate, the school board voted unanimously in February to shift high school start times from 7:25 a.m. to 8 a.m., a 35-minute difference that officials hope will positively affect students’ health.

Start times for the upcoming school year will be condensed into three tiers. Tier 1 will begin earliest, at 8 p.m. and includes all 13 high schools, six middle schools, Cedar Lane School and the Homewood Center.

Tier 2 (14 middle schools and 14 elementary schools) will start classes at 8:40 a.m., and Tier 3 (28 elementary schools) will have the latest bell times, beginning at 9:15 a.m.

The Office of Student Transportation has the ability to adjust an individual school’s bell time by 10 minutes, earlier or later, from its assigned tier in order to achieve the greatest busing efficiency.

The school system has said it is working through safety concerns raised by parents, most of which deal with students who will no longer receive bus service.

“To date, the HCPSS Office of Student Transportation has received complaints from approximately 234 families and has responded to all of them,” Nevin said. “We have investigated all safety concerns that have come to our student transportation office through the various methods of communication.”

The changes that are needed will mean approximately 3,500 students will go from taking a bus to school to walking or getting their own transportation.

“Even before the recent adjustment to the non-transportation areas, we had approximately 14,000 students who lived in non-transportation areas, and used the county roadways, sidewalks and paths to get to and from their school building each day,” Nevin said.

Board members also expressed concerns about student safety.

“I have concerns, especially for the younger age [students],” Linfeng Chen said. “I think from the implementation side we realize we need something different.”

Chen said the safety of pre-kindergarten students must be considered.

“It’s not safe for them,” he said. “I think we need to consider the burden on the parents’ side and do whatever we can to help the families, and make it safer.”

In May, the board voted unanimously to increase walk zones from students’ houses to schools to maximize available busing resources. The zones shifted from a half-mile to 1 mile for pre-kindergarten, one to 1 1/2 miles for middle school and 1 1/2 to 2 miles for high school. The distance for elementary schoolers remained the same at 1 mile. Children in these zones will not receive bus service and will either need to walk to school or find other transportation.

The zone changes will not apply to students with individualized education plans — sets of customized goals required by law to support students with learning disabilities. Parental requests for exemptions so their kids can ride a bus will be considered.

“The Office of Communications will work with the Office of Student Transportation as bus schedules and school start times are finalized for next school year to share this information with the full community,” a county briefing paper states.

The next status report on school transportation issues will be presented the school board Aug. 24.