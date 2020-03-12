Howard police investigating early morning Clarksville crash that left teen motorcyclist in critical condition

Howard County police are investigating “serious collision” in Clarksville that has left a 17-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition, the department announced Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, police said a 2017 Toyota Highlander traveling west on Route 108 made a left turn on Great Star Drive and collided with a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on Route 108.
Ramsey Maghari, of Clarksville, who was riding the motorcycle, was transported by helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. He is listed in critical condition.
Frances Bird-Palmer, a 52-year old Clarksville resident and driver of the Highlander, remained at the scene. He was not injured.
The road was partially closed in the area for approximately two hours Thursday morning.