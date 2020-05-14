Howard County Board of Education primary election features new district format, vote-by-mail ballots

Mickley said voters can either mail in their ballots, as long as they’re postmarked by June 2, or drop them in one of the county-provided drop boxes. Those locations are the elections office, the Bain Center in Columbia and the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. The drop box at the elections office is currently open, while the other two will be available beginning May 21. All drop boxes close at 8 p.m. June 2.