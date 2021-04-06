New restaurant to be announced for former Rams Head Tavern at Savage Mill site

Officials from Historic Savage Mill, along with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, on Friday will announce the name of a new restaurant scheduled to open in the former location of Rams Head Tavern at Savage Mill, which closed in May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“After more than a year of pandemic-related closures where restaurants have been hit particularly hard, we are happy and proud to be a part of this great news,” Jay Winer, general managing partner for Historic Savage Mill, said in a statement. “This restaurant will usher in a fresh look and great menu for the Mill and be a great addition to our community.”
The new 9,000-square-foot restaurant will be located in the Carding building, taking up three levels inside, and will offer a riverside deck and patio on the courtyard terrace. It is scheduled to open in June.
When it opened in 1999, Rams Head Tavern at Savage Mill offered dining and live music on four floors and a deck overlooking the Little Patuxent River.
“All of us here at Savage Mill look forward to [the] opening and great new indoor and extensive outdoor spaces for dining,” Winer said in the statement.
Historic Savage Mill, a former cotton hill that was transformed into a multiuse retail complex in the 1980s, currently includes several shops, restaurants and galleries.