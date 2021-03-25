Planned North Tunnel in Ellicott City will be expanded to 5,000 feet as part of flood mitigation efforts

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Thursday announced a change in the county’s Safe and Sound plan for Ellicott City flood mitigation efforts.
During a news conference in Ellicott City, Ball said the planned tunnel commonly referred to as the North Tunnel will be expanded, stretching 5,000 feet up to 8800 Frederick Road, negating the need for any of the West End projects previously included in the Safe and Sound plan.
The plan originally called for the boring of a 15-foot-wide tunnel running 1,600 feet and 80 to 100 feet deep along the north side of Main Street from Lot F on Ellicott Mills Road to the Patapsco River. The tunnel, running parallel to Main Street, would divert water cascading into the steep-sided valley during storms.
The change comes after the county heard concerns from community members about the buildings that would need to be removed if the county proceeded with the original plan.
“As I stated before, I will not hesitate to adapt as our plan needs,” Ball said.
The tunnel expansion includes four benefits, according to Ball: reducing water levels, negating the need for some projects, saving homes and historic properties, and being cost-neutral. The previous plan with the shorter tunnel and West End projects was estimated to cost about $74 million, according to Mark DeLuca, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, and the cost will remain the same for the tunnel expansion.
“The extended North Tunnel is designed so that during high water or flood conditions, all excess water will go into the tunnel, stay off of the street, and the existing stream channel will not need to be modified,” Ball said.
Nine county-owned buildings that were previously set to be demolished through the West End projects will now be saved. DeLuca said the county intends to maintain the buildings during the construction portion of the Safe and Sound plan, while hoping to return them to residential structures once flood mitigation efforts are complete.
Ball also said the timeline for completion of the extended North Tunnel is shorter than that of the previous tunnel plan and the West End projects.
In order to begin tunnel construction, the county needs subterranean easements from several property owners.
“This is a significant change to our plan but one that achieves the goals we have always set out to achieve: less water on the street, fewer buildings that need to be removed and, more importantly, a safer town for all,” Ball said.
Nick Redding, executive director of Preservation Maryland, said at the news conference that preserving the nine buildings will help continue to protect the character of historic Ellicott City.
“Preserving this unique place has always been and always will be a balancing act with growth and the demands of a changing and often unpredictable climate,” Redding said.
The county is still waiting to hear if it has been approved for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. In January, the county was selected to apply to finance flood mitigation projects including the North Tunnel. Ball said Thursday the funding would cover the entirety of the extended tunnel project.
If the county receives the funding, which Ball said in February he was confident would happen, it can borrow up to 49% of the cost of the Safe and Sound plan. The remaining 51% would be funded by the county and through other sources. The county would not have to repay the loan until construction is complete.
The entirety of the Safe and Sound plan is estimated to cost $113 million to $140 million and be completed by mid-2025.