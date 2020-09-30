Ruby Tuesday abruptly closes Columbia location

Ruby Tuesday, an American lunch and dinner chain, has closed its Columbia restaurant.
The location on Snowden River Parkway, which has been open for at least 20 years, had a paper sign taped to the front door Tuesday that read: “This Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.”
It’s unknown exactly why the restaurant has been closed, but the chain has shuttered at least 150 locations nationwide since Jan. 23, according to a July 8 report by Business Insider, whose list did not include the Columbia location. It did, however, include the Glen Burnie location.
The Ruby Tuesday location in Westminster closed in September 2019, with the manager putting closing notices on the doors during operating hours with customers still in the restaurant, according to a cook at the time.
The chain issued a statement in May: “During these uncertain times, and after careful consideration, we have made the decision to close select locations in an effort to better position our restaurants for future business. We value the dedication and hard work of all our employees and we greatly appreciate all those who support us. We will continue to work hard to make the Ruby Tuesday brand even stronger for the future.”