MDOT rolls out reduced speed limits in Elkridge and Laurel, along Route 1 corridor

Speed limits along U.S. Route 1 in Elkridge and Laurel will be reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph this week, a move determined by a traffic engineering study conducted by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The speed limit will change between Montevideo Road and Ducketts Lane in Elkridge and Whiskey Bottom Road and Hicks Road in Laurel. The change brings consistency throughout the nine-mile corridor, according to MDOT SHA.
Data from the study revealed that a reduced speed limit is needed “to enhance the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” MDOT SHA said in a news release.
Traffic analysts looked at speed, traffic-count and traffic-demand data.
“Howard County and MDOT SHA are working together to address and enhance pedestrian safety along U.S. 1,” MDOT SHA District Engineer John Concannonan said in a statement.
The study was conducted in part with Howard County U.S. 1 Safety evaluation.
A new construction project, to include a full traffic signal, crosswalk and new sidewalks is beginning at the U.S. 1 and Kit Kat Road intersection in Elkridge.
The $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by next summer.
The project includes converting the existing flashing signal to a full traffic signal, complete with countdown pedestrian signals; adding ADA-compliant sidewalks; a new entrance for the flea market along U.S. 1; widening the roadway to extend the right turn lane along northbound U.S. 1 to Kit Kte Road and a new crosswalk.
A single lane closure can be expected Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
During construction, MDOT SHA is urging drivers to stay alert and focused on the road.
“Drive like you work here and please slowdown in construction zones,” MDOT SHA said.