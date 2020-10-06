Jessup man killed in single-vehicle collision on Route 29 in Columbia

Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred overnight on Route 29 in Columbia, the department announced Tuesday.
Just before 11:40 p.m. Monday, a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling on the ramp from Route 108 eastbound to Route 29 southbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and continued into the median where it struck the guardrail and flipped over, police said.
The driver and sole occupant, Brian Troy Clements, 39, of Jessup, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Route 29 was closed for approximately three hours overnight.
Howard police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.