Improvements to enhance safety and reduce the potential for serious crashes at a troublesome intersection in Columbia are scheduled to begin in April, Howard County Government and the Maryland State Highway Administration announced.
The work at Route 29 and Rivers Edge Road is expected to take no longer than two months to complete, according to SHA.
SHA has scheduled a public information meeting at the Hammond High School cafeteria from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 to announce the improvements and answer questions community members may have.
Once complete, only right turns will be allowed to and from the southbound side of Route 29 at Rivers Edge Road. The traffic signal at the intersection will be removed and traffic will no longer be able to use the median crossover at Route 29.
Those driving north on Rivers Edge Road will now use the Johns Hopkins Road to Gorman Road exit to access Route 29 North. Motorists driving Route 29 going toward Rivers Edge Road will use the Route 32 interchange to access Rivers Edge Road from southbound Route 29.
On Oct. 18, a 58-year-old Randallstown truck driver died after his truck collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu turning from Route 29 onto Rivers Edge Road.
Lisa Markovitz, an Ellicott City resident and president of civic group The People’s Voice, said she recalls bad accidents and losses of life resulting from the intersection.
“It is an area of high speed and frequent problems,” Markovitz said. “I am glad to see this project come to fruition in this high speed, dangerous area.”