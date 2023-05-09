Howard’s newest Board of Ed member Robyn Scates says Elkridge-based high school among top priorities

Growing up, Robyn C. Scates saw firsthand the impact her parents had teaching in public school systems in Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County. As first-generation college students, her parents had stressed the value of education and Scates knew she wanted to similarly inspire young people.

Scates, who lives in Elkridge with her husband, Terry, is the newest member of the county’s Board of Education, after being nominated by County Executive Calvin Ball and confirmed by the County Council.

Scates was sworn-in April 13 to replace Christina Delmont-Small, who resigned Feb. 1. She will be paid $16,000 annually and will fill out the remainder of Delmont-Small’s term, which ends in December 2024.

In addition to owning the law practice Scates Legal Group, LLC, Scates teaches political science and law at her alma mater, Morgan State University. It’s a role she’s especially well suited to, her friend and fellow Morgan State alumna Chrishaun Jones said.

“When I met Robyn, when I came in as a freshman, she was a cheerleader,” Jones said. “She still has a cheerleading heart.”

As a school board member, Scates says her goal is to empower students to become leaders and excel academically, no matter their life circumstances.

“They do not have to back down,” she said. “I want them to be confident in their craft. I want them to be able to compete globally.”

Scates is joining the board at a pivotal time for education in the state, with the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation requiring districts to invest heavily in school systems, including raising minimum teacher salaries to $60,000 by July 1, 2026 and giving additional incentives to National Board Certified educators.

“You’re never gonna be able to pay them what they are worth, because it’s invaluable, the services that they offer,” Scates said. “I like the fact that at least it’s a [Blueprint] priority.”

Finding the requisite funding for the slew of Blueprint initiatives, Scates says, will be one of the greatest challenges facing the district in the coming years. Despite including the largest ever single-year increase in local funding, County Executive Calvin Ball’s proposed fiscal 2024 operating budget of $1.1 billion for the school system is $67.3 million less than the board’s February request.

Without additional revenue increases or expenditure decreases, Superintendent Michael Martirano warned the board in an April 27 memo that “HCPSS will have to delay implementing certain Blueprint mandates,” including the rollout of full-day prekindergarten services.

Scates said the school board must work with external partners to cover the funding gap and ensure the county can follow through on Blueprint promises.

“If we’re going to put children first, then that means that the state of Maryland needs to work with the county and maybe even with the federal government in order to make sure we get money coming in,” she said. “Otherwise … it’s an unfunded mandate.”

Howard Board of Education member Robyn C. Scates on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

While helping to implement the Blueprint, Scates hopes to draw on her experience in a variety of education settings. While attending the University of Baltimore School of Law, she became a full-time behavior guidance counselor working to address student violence within the Baltimore City Public School System.

“It was just the best experience in my life,” said Scates, who was also pregnant with her first son, Terry II, at the time. “I found out a lot about myself.”

Scates was particularly affected by one student who consistently skipped class and said college “is not for the people that live around here.” She later discovered he had scored well above average on the SAT.

“Somebody put limits on them,” she said. “I don’t ever want a child, no matter where they come from, to have any limits.”

Outside of the Baltimore school system, Scates served as executive director of the Maryland Legal Services Program, Maryland Department of Human Services, where she helped represent vulnerable youth and adults in the state, and also held leadership positions with PeerForward, a national nonprofit group working to increase college enrollment for low-income students.

As District 1 representative, Scates wants to advocate for long-standing community desires, such as construction of the county’s 14th high school. Both her sons attended Howard High School, where she said they thrived, but missed the experience of having a neighborhood school.

“I want a high school built in Elkridge,” Scates said. “That’s not a secret.”

Elkridge residents have long advocated for their own school and several hundred students from the area were redistricted to the county’s newest high school, Guilford Park, set to open in August in Jessup. In 2020, the county announced land it had acquired at Troy Park would be used for the Elkridge school, but funding for the project isn’t slated until fiscal 2033 in the board’s long-range master plan.

“I would like to see it moved up further,” said Scates, while acknowledging the board still has to balance other construction and maintenance needs. “Us having a school in Elkridge, to me, shouldn’t be done in jeopardy of making sure our kids that are going to school every day [...] are not in a safe, secure, comfortable space.”

As she continues to get to know the board’s inner workings, Scates said she hopes to hear from constituents about their concerns and how she might make a difference. To contact her, email Robyn_Scates@hcpss.org or call 443-774-9912.