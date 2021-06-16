xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 people arrested and charged with robbing Woodbine bank, Howard police say

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jun 16, 2021 3:09 PM

A man and a woman Howard County police believe were involved in a Woodbine bank robbery last week were arrested Wednesday, the department announced.

Nicholas Cahill-Lane, 31, of no fixed address, and Ashley Lanham, 27, of Frederick, were charged with theft and robbery, according to police.

Advertisement

An employee at the PNC Bank in the 15900 block of Old Frederick Road reported a robbery to police on June 7. According to police, at 2:21 p.m. a man with his face partially covered entered the bank demanding money. The employee complied, and the man fled with the cash.

Police said no one was injured.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The man had distinctive tattoos on his neck, according to video surveillance. He fled the scene in a burgundy Nissan Sentra driven by another person, who police say was Lanham.

[More Maryland news] Parents of men arrested by Ocean City police on viral video say officers escalated a simple interaction

Police arrested Cahill-Lane and Lanham at a motel Wednesday and said additional charges in other jurisdictions are likely forthcoming since Howard police collaborated with other departments that reported similar bank robberies to this case.

Lanham is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 in Howard County District Court. No attorney is listed as representing her, according to electronic court documents.

Latest Howard County

No booking information was available online for Cahill-Lane as of Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Howard County

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement