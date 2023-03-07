Howard County students’ passion for ‘speedcubing’ stoked by River Hill’s Rubik’s Cube Club

A variety of puzzles and cubes used by members of the Rubik's Cube Club at River Hill High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The sprawling cafeteria at River Hill High School in Clarksville holds a unique distinction: two world records have been set here.

In 2015, then-River Hill student Keaton Ellis shot up from his seat after solving a standard 3x3 Rubik’s Cube in 5.09 seconds, beating the previous record of 5.25 seconds.

“I felt like I was on top of the world,” said Ellis, 25, now a PhD student of economics at the University of Maryland, College Park. “It was, up until that point in my life, the best feeling that I had ever — the most dopamine pumping through my brain.”

Unfortunately for Ellis, his record stood for just two hours, when Kentucky high schooler Lucas Etter solved the same cube in a mind-blowing time of 4.09 seconds. River Hill students’ passion for solving the colorful 3-D puzzle has only grown stronger in the years since.

Once a week, a group of about a dozen students gather in Spanish teacher Kevin Wolters’ classroom after school to decompress, socialize and practice the art of “speedcubing.”

“It’s a very quantifiable hobby,” said Orhan Tasci, a junior and president of River Hill’s Rubik’s Cube Club, the only high school cubing club in Howard County. “You can see your time dropping.”

Tasci, 16, picked up his first Rubik’s Cube in third grade and soon became obsessed with solving the combination puzzle, which was invented by Hungarian architect Ernő Rubik and became a pop culture phenomenon in the early 1980s.

All skill levels are welcome at the club, which teaches students how to solve cubes using “algorithms,” a series of memorized moves that transform a specific part of the cube. There are dozens of algorithms that can be strung together by elite speedcubers, who typically complete the 3x3 puzzle in 50 to 60 moves.

“It’s honestly just pure amazement,” said club sponsor Wolters, who is not a cuber himself. “Even after many years of being the sponsor, the shock at how quickly they can solve the cubes is still there.”

Orhan Tasci, right, a River Hill junior is joined by Atholton junior Ian Martinson as they test their skills during Rubik's Cube Club at River Hill High School on March 2. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

In addition to its weekly practices, the River Hill club has hosted official World Cube Association competitions every year since 2011. The association serves as the cubing world’s governing body, establishing rules and overseeing contests at the national, continental and world levels.

At competitions cubers of all ages descend on River Hill’s cafeteria from across the country, some driving hours from as far away as North Carolina and Tennessee. The club typically reserves 125 competitor slots, which sell out within minutes when posted online.

“It’s like trying to get concert tickets,” Wolters said. “That’s how fast they go.”

After a cube is randomly scrambled, competitors are allowed 15 seconds to inspect their puzzle and plan moves in their heads before the timer starts and their fingers become a blur of dizzying movement. The clock stops when a competitor drops the completed cube and returns their hands to a starting pad.

Along with the traditional 3x3 cube, competitions also feature a range of different cubes sizes, from 2x2 up to 7x7.

Despite the razor-thin margins for winning times, students say the competitions are known for their friendly atmospheres and the opportunity to catch up with fellow cubers.

“It’s a really uplifting community,” said Atholton High School junior Ian Martinson, 17, the club’s outreach liaison. “Everyone there is super supportive. You’re not gonna get judged for how bad you are.”

After its initial surge in popularity, speedcubing entered its “dark age” when competitions ceased in 1983. But with the rise of the internet in the late 1990s, the community began to regenerate. The World Cube Association was formed in 2004 and now boasts more than 140,000 registered cubers from 143 different countries.

“Here on the East Coast, especially in the Maryland area, we’ve got a really large cubing population,” Ellis said.

Ellis now serves as a WCA delegate for Maryland and helps facilitate competitions in the region. He says his team has events scheduled almost every weekend through May to meet the demand.

“If you have the transportation means then you can pretty much compete as often as possible,” said Tasci, who went to his first competition at the University of Virginia when he was 8 years old.

River Hill’s club is planning its next competition for September or October. In the meantime, the group is working on creating a countywide cubing organization and new clubs at other high schools.

Martinson, a member of River Hill’s club though he is a student at Atholton, is leading efforts to recruit students at Atholton for its own club. He said the club is open to anyone and said with patience and practice even newcomers can solve cubes in no time.

“It doesn’t matter what times you are,” he said. “We’re just there to nerd out about cubes.”

Ellis said his favorite part about cubing will always be the people.

“If it was the competitive drive for me, I think I probably would have been done by this point,” he said. “So many of my friends, the people I talk to on a regular basis, the people that I had giving speeches at my wedding, are people that I met through cubing.”

To learn more about the River Hill’s Rubik’s Cube Club, visit: https://rhhscubing.wixsite.com/solvethecube.