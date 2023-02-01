Students revamp River Hill’s Black Leadership Union, host Black History Month events

River Hill High School's Black Leadership Union. (Left to right front) Eliana Roberts, 10th grade; Amma Atta-Poku, 11th grade; Gabi Demuren, 11th grade; Ayd Somori, 9th grade; and Kayla Garnett, 11th grade. (Left to right rear) Mr. Kerry Martin, Mr. Joshua Forney, BLU Advisors; Addi Adeleke, 11th grade; Blen Mekonen, 10th grade; Stephanie Moses, 11th grade; Callie Thompson, 12th grade; Sheariah Roberts, 12th grade; Victoria Nganga, 10th grade; Cleon Davis, Jr., 10th grade; Mrs. Diettra Allen, Scholars Leaders Advisor, and Kayra Alvarado, PhD., BLU Advisor. The BLU is taking the lead organizing the school's Black History Month celebrations, which include a movie night, panel of local Black business owners and a cultural assembly. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Last school year, River Hill High School’s Black Leadership Union, a club fostering Black history, culture and community, largely went dormant after hosting one meeting in the fall.

“It was a perfect storm,” explained River Hill junior Kayla Garnett, who said a number of factors, including the departure of the school’s Black Student Achievement Program liaison and a lack of student engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the club’s inactivity.

Garnett and several classmates went to the administration to ask for support jump-starting the organization and BLU has been back in full force this year. After an introductory meeting that drew more than 50 students, BLU organized a Christmas toy drive that gave more than 200 gifts to foster children in Baltimore and is campaigning to bring an African American studies half-credit course to River Hill next year.

“Part of our mission is to have a place for us to be able to express ourselves in spaces where at times it’s hard, and then also have unique opportunities for leadership that we might not be able to find in other places,” said Garnett, 17, who now serves as BLU co-president.

All students are welcome at BLU meetings, but the organization focuses on uplifting students of color within a school population of about 1,500 that is only 10.9% Black in contrast to 24.8% at the district level.

“We are getting more people of color in our school, and I feel like it’s important for kids to have a safe space,” said Sheariah Roberts, 17, the club’s vice president.

This month, the BLU, in partnership with student organizations like Alpha Achievers, Scholars Leadership Program and Step Team and BLU’s Parents Advisory Committee, is hosting a number of Black History Month events at River Hill to celebrate the school’s Black community and uplift Black stories.

“There’s a lot going on in February and we’re trying to make it educational and really make sure that the students’ voices are heard,” said Kerry Martin, a River Hill science teacher and BLU adviser.

The event lineup includes a screening of the 2019 biopic “Harriet” about famed Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman, spirit week, a panel featuring local Black business owners, and a classroom door decorating contest, featuring themes like the Harlem Renaissance, Black Wall Street and Juneteenth.

(Left to right) Blen Mekonen, 10th grade, Stephanie Moses, 11th grade, Victoria Nganga, 10th grade, and Kala Garnett, grade 11, work on the "Mamba - Kobe Bryant" door poster for Black History Month. River Hill High School's Black Leadership Union. The BLU is taking the lead organizing the school's Black History Month celebrations, which include a movie night, panel of local Black business owners and a cultural assembly. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the wake of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banning AP African American studies from his state’s high schools and continued pushback by various school districts against courses highlighting the impact of systemic racism on American history, BLU leaders hope their programming will help students discover new narratives from Black history.

“Some of us weren’t taught all of Black history or don’t know much about where we come from or how we got here,” Roberts said. “I want our students to take away the knowledge that they are something in this world, that they have the power, and they have control over how they are perceived.”

The month’s festivities will culminate with a schoolwide assembly on Feb. 24 during which students and presenters will share different aspects of Black culture.

“The best way to educate people is to really just keep an open mind and then share with them your culture,” Garnett emphasized. “If they don’t accept it, they don’t accept it, but all we can do is try and that’s what we’re doing.”

Garnett, Roberts and the rest of the leadership board want the rejuvenated BLU to continue long after they depart River Hill and are working to get more underclassmen involved. In addition to pushing for the African American studies half credit, BLU is also working with the administration to arrange tours for students at historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, outside the county and hopes to inspire similar clubs at other schools.

“Our club is Black Leadership Union, so how are we being leaders, what are we doing and how are we providing legacy?” Martin said. “The kids are really working on doing things to provide to the community.”

The efforts have paid off and a club that was nearly defunct a year ago now sees about 60 students consistently show up to after-school events, according to Martin.

While Howard County often touts its diversity, Garnett and Roberts said they see a host of disparities, from income inequality to food insecurity, continue to persist across different schools and communities. According to them, BLU is all about inspiring and giving the next generation the tools to take action.

“It isn’t just our school that we’re trying to change,” Garnett said. “We’re also trying to bring systemic change to Howard County.”