Reservoir High School student carried unregistered, loaded handgun to school, police say

A 15-year-old male student at Reservoir High School in Fulton has been charged with carrying an unregistered, loaded handgun to school property, Howard County Police said in a news release Tuesday.
The student left the school without permission Tuesday to get fast food, police said. When he returned at about 12:30 p.m., school staff, following protocol, advised him that his bag would be searched, and he decided to leave, the news release said.
He was later seen dropping something in the woods, police said. A school staff member located the loaded handgun and reported it to police, according to the release.
Police say the handgun was not stolen and that they’re working on how the student got it. There have been no reports that he threatened anyone at the school or any indication of what caused the incident, the release said.
No additional evidence or weapons were found after searching the student’s home in Laurel, police said. The investigation is ongoing.