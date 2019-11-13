A student at Reservoir High School allegedly sexually assaulted a female student Monday in the school’s bathroom, Howard County Police said.
The 16-year-old male student has been charged second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, police said.
Police are not releasing his identity at this time.
The student was taken into custody at his home Wednesday morning and is not expected to return to the school for the duration of the investigation, in accordance with Howard County Public School System policy, according to police.
The 15-year-old female reported she agreed to meet the suspect in a bathroom during school hours Monday, but did not consent to sexual activity, according to police. She reported that he forcibly sexually assaulted her despite her protests, police said.
The girl reported the incident to a school counselor and police were notified an began an investigation.
Reservoir High School Principal Nelda Sims sent an email about the incident to the school’s community Wednesday afternoon.
“Since this is a police investigation, staff from the school won't be providing details on the incident,” Sims wrote.
Sims asked for students to respect the privacy of their fellow classmates by refraining from posting about the incident on social media. She encouraged everyone to “refrain from disseminating rumors or information that was not provided publicly by police.”
Students are welcomed to speak with a counselor or administrator, Sims wrote.
“On behalf of the entire Reservoir staff, I continue to appreciate the efforts of RHS students, staff and community members to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our students,” Sims said in the email.
Latest Howard County
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Jess Nocera contributed to this report.