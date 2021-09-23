Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announces plans for $63.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds

“Since April of 2021, the department has been providing foreclosure assistance for our homeowners impacted by the pandemic,” said Kelly Cimino, director of the Department of Housing and Community Development. “Homeowners that have fallen behind on their mortgage, condominium fees or homeowner association fees after March of 2022, can apply directly to the department for grant funds to bring those accounts current. Homeowners with household incomes up to 80% of the county’s area mean income are eligible to apply.”