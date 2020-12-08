With three new members, Howard County school board narrowly doubles down on remaining virtual through mid-April

Last month, the Howard County Board of Education rejected the school system’s hybrid model and voted instead to keep students in virtual learning through at least mid-April because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
During Monday’s school board meeting, member Vicky Cutroneo, who had voted Nov. 16 against extending virtual learning through the third quarter, raised a motion to partially rescind that decision.
After an hour of discussion — which included the three new board members who were sworn in Monday — Cutroneo motioned to direct schools Superintendent Michael Martirano to make a reopening decision “based on metrics and operational capacity.” While the motion included the current date for reopening as April 14, it also included language that could change the date based on coronavirus-related numbers in the county.
The motion failed 4-4, the same tally as last month’s vote that denied the school system more time to provide reopening plans, which then led to the rejection of the proposed hybrid model.
“I want us to look at metrics and capability to guide our reopening decisions, not a date and time,” Cutroneo said Monday. “I want to revisit the vote from last time with this board because any decision that we make needs to be done way ahead.”
Martirano, who asked for more time to develop a hybrid model last month before the board voted against that, agreed with Cutroneo. He asked the board to reconsider a hybrid plan in January and not be bound by the April 14 date because the coronavirus data — and potential changes regarding vaccine distribution — could be clearer in a month.
“I’m asking the board — I’m pleading — to give me the direction and the flexibility to deliver this conversation at a more regular time frame in terms of the discussions at every board meeting from here on out,” Martirano said. “… I want to be able to explore all of those and report to this board with the work that’s already going and not be confined to a timestamped date to dictate that.”
Jolene Mosley, one of the new board members who voted against Cutroneo’s motion Monday, said she’s in favor of more work sessions regarding reopening but disagrees with getting rid of a tentative date without first approving a hybrid plan.
“We don’t have an active or working approved model yet on what a return looks like,” said Mosley, who won the District 3 seat on the board in the November election. “I don’t think the decision has to be made right now to take a solid point date where parents and families can plan since we don’t have a model yet. So, say, the next meeting the superintendent provides a model that we all agree is sufficient, and maybe that’s the time to change the date. But I don’t think we have enough of the pieces quite yet because we don’t have a model for what that return looks like.”
Before the start of the meeting, Chao Wu was selected as the Howard County Board of Education’s chairperson following the swearing in of the board’s three newly elected members — Mosley, Antonia Barkley Watts and Yun Lu. Wu, who was elected in 2018, is the first Asian American to serve as the board’s chairperson.
Jen Mallo was voted as the board’s vice chairperson over Cutroneo, who had served as the secondary leader for the past year.
The new members joined the board following contentious votes at the Nov. 16 meeting regarding how to begin the reopening process, which occurred during a work session that did not have planned action on the agenda.
With that work session being the last consequential meeting for former members Sabina Taj, Kirsten Coombs and former Chairperson Mavis Ellis, the opportunity was opened for the three new board members to vote differently and roll back the decisions made last month.
Taj and Ellis, both of whom did not run for reelection, were two of the votes against giving the school system more time to work on a reopening plan, which then led to the vote to reject the proposed hybrid plan and extend virtual learning through the third quarter. Coombs, meanwhile, voted in favor of more time and to extend virtual learning.
On Monday, however, the three new members did not change the overall vote tallies, voting 2-1 — with Lu voting in favor of Cutroneo’s motion to roll back parts of the old vote and Mosley and Watts voting against.
Cutroneo, Wu and Christina Delmont-Small voted for the motion, while Mallo and student member of the board Zach Koung voted against it.
“I want to bridge back to normalcy as soon as possible ... but repealing this without something to replace it with is arbitrary,” Mallo said. “My worry [with the motion] is that we’d head down that direction today.”
Martirano, however, said he is “troubled” by the April 14 date, calling it “random” and “not dictated by the metrics.”
“It just coincides with the third quarter, and I understand that decision. But what if we find ourselves in March and we’re able to do things before then? That [date] should not preclude us from [considering reopening],” Martirano said. “I need to have the flexibility to come to the board to make that decision. I would not want to be put in the position where we’re ready a month in advance and we’re not doing anything because of that artificially set date.”
Cutroneo argued that her motion would give students and families the hope of possibly reopening before then. While the current coronavirus numbers in the county are worse than ever and are far above the standards set by the board in October for future reopening decisions, it’s possible that the numbers will improve before mid-April and that the national vaccine roll-out lowers the risk of transmission.
“I don’t think this is responsible of the board,” Cutroneo said. “It’s not following the science. It’s as if we know better than everybody else when we’re making these decisions.”
However, Watts said providing families with a date of April 14 as an “anchor” is stabilizing during an uncertain time period.
“People keep saying it gives community members hope for us to have no date,” Watts said. “But I think back to the spring when we were shut down and every two weeks we listened to the state superintendent push us back two more weeks and how that dashed hope pretty quickly.”
Also during the meeting, Watts asked Martirano if small group instruction, which is currently suspended due to worsening coronavirus-related numbers in the county, could expansively include pre-kindergarten through second grade students. He said yes, and also said that’s part of the reason why he wants to stop using the term “hybrid” and instead call the plans a “bridge to normalized instruction” to avoid being constrained by what people think when they hear the word “hybrid.”