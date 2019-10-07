» Over four-plus hours on Sept. 24, 82 community members, including students and parents, testified at the Board of Education headquarters for the second public hearing about redistricting. The hearing was for families whose children attend the Columbia-area high schools of Atholton, Hammond, Long Reach or Wilde Lake, as well as any of their feeder schools. A similar protest to the one at the first hearing occurred. While Sophia Leshchyshyn, a junior at Atholton High School, is not being proposed to be redistricted, she is concerned about how the move will affect extracurricular programs. “We will be a completely different school and we will need to rebuild all of our extracurricular programs from the ground up,” she said.