Howard County redistricting commission to hold additional public hearing on new proposed council districts

Four proposed redistricting maps for Howard County were released by the Councilmanic Redistricting Commission earlier this month, and the public is invited to provide written comments through Friday.
In accordance with Howard County Code, Howard County Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years with the release of updated population and housing census data.
The councilmanic redistricting commission — comprised of seven people including three members named by the Central Committees of each political party that polled at least 25% of the total vote for county executive in the last general election and a chairperson, as well as two alternates — is appointed by the County Council. The commission is in charge of creating new maps that are compact, contiguous, substantially equal in population and have common interest because of either geography, occupation, history or existing boundaries, according to the county’s website.
Those selected for the 2021 commission are Chair Donna Hill Staton, McNeal Brown, Everlene Cunningham, Mahesh Kukata, David Marker, Chris Oxenham and Ray Serrano.
The commission has held several work sessions and public hearings so far this year and, at its most recent meeting Tuesday, decided to hold an additional public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday before its scheduled work session.
By offering the additional hearing, members hope residents will have more time to view the proposed maps, as well as the interactive map tool released Oct. 21.
“Ordinarily, we would have had this information months ago. We got it in September, and it had to be processed,” Staton said, explaining the tight schedule the commission is on to produce a map because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It is not an excuse but an explanation. None of this is ideal. We do our best with what we have.”
Only 30 minutes will be allotted for the hearing, allowing approximately 10 people who have not yet testified to speak, and participants must register in advance. The commission strongly recommended residents submit written comments by Friday for full consideration.
Of the four proposed plans, Plan D was the most popular at Tuesday’s public hearing, with many residents expressing their support of the plan. All maps were designed to reduce the population of districts 1 and 2. Plan D has the second-highest total population adjustment at 18,676, and it would adjust the districts so each would have between 65,000 and 67,000 residents.
In Plan D, 4,526 people from District 1 would be moved to District 5 in the western Ellicott City area; 5,252 would be moved from District 2 to District 1 in northeastern Columbia; 4,812 would be moved from District 1 to District 4 in northwestern Columbia; 2,032 would be moved from District 5 to District 4 in the Fulton area; and 1,628 would be moved from District 4 to District 3 around North Laurel.
Plan A has the lowest total population adjustment with 12,260 residents affected, and it would adjust the districts so each would have between 64,000 and 67,000 residents. In Plan A, 4,526 people from District 1 would be moved to District 5; 1,985 would be moved from District 2 to District 1; 2,846 would be moved from District 5 to District 4; 1,520 would be moved from District 4 to District 3; 3,124 would be moved from District 3 to District 4; and 1,358 would be moved from District 2 to District 3.
Plan B has the highest total population adjustment with 19,306 residents affected, and it would adjust the districts so each would have between 64,000 and 67,000 residents. In Plan B, 9,653 people from District 1 would be moved to District 5; 4,879 would be moved from District 2 to District 1; and 6,017 would be moved from District 5 to District 4.
Plan C would affect 16,030 residents, and it would adjust the districts so each would have between 64,000 and 67,000 residents. In Plan C, 5,158 people from District 1 would be moved to District 5; 5,252 would be moved from District 2 to District 1; 2,846 would be moved from District 5 to District 4; and 2,857 would be moved from District 1 to District 4.
The council districts as they are currently drawn have seen an average population increase of 13.6% from 2010. District 2 had the biggest population increase, up 15.7% to 70,899 from 59,787 in 2010. District 4 saw the smallest population increase, up 11.4% from 54,913 to 61,947. District 1′s population rose from 60,054 to 69,644, while District 3′s went from 56,396 to 64,998 and District 5′s went from 55,519 to 64,316.
The commission has a goal to get each council district to an “ideal population size” of close to 66,000 residents, which would split the five districts evenly.
Howard County’s total population increased from approximately 286,669 in 2010 to 332,317 in 2020, according to census data.
The commission will still hold a work session Tuesday, as well as a fifth one on Nov. 9, ahead of its Nov. 22 decision on what plan to recommend to the County Council. Residents can attend the public hearing Tuesday in person at the Banneker Room in the George Howard Building at 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City or watch it online on the Howard County government website.