What residents, local officials, fans are saying about ‘24 Hours to Hell and Back’ makeover of Ellicott City

After months of anticipation, Gordon Ramsay’s “24 Hours to Hell and Back” episode featuring Ellicott City aired Tuesday night.
Ramsay and his film crew spent Feb. 21 to 28 on a largely secretive mission in historic Ellicott City relocating and upgrading the Little Market Cafe; Jaxon Edwin, a barbershop, coffee bar and game room; and a merger of the Phoenix Emporium and Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, now called Phoenix Upper Main.
"They may have been down, but now, trust me they are definitely not out,” Ramsay during the episode.
Local officials and those involved with the renovations took to social media as they watched Ramsay renovate three of the Main Street businesses hit by catastrophic floods in 2016 and 2018.
Residents, visitors and fans of the show alike also sounded off on social media, many noting the emotional nature of the special two-hour episode.