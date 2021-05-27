Racist flyers found in Columbia on anniversary of George Floyd’s death; Howard police investigating

Racist paper signs with the phrases “white lives matter” and “No white guilt” were taped to road signs in Columbia on Tuesday, Howard County police said.
The Harper’s Choice neighborhood was vandalized earlier this week on the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck.
Police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said officers and the Department of Public Works worked to take down the signs after they were reported. Llewellyn said officers were on the scene for about an hour.
Llewellyn said there were five paper signs noted in the police report that were affixed with adhesive to road signs.
“These emboldened expressions of resentment should not be allowed to grow in our community. What happened on Tuesday is an indication that our community needs larger conversations,” Harper’s Choice Community Association Chair Rebecca Beall wrote in a letter posted on the association’s website Wednesday.
“This will not be the last communication that you will see from us on this matter. We are beginning to plan structures and provide opportunities for our community to gather, to listen, and to deliberately reflect on our vision of Harper’s Choice as an exceptional neighborhood for all.”
Police said no cameras in the area appear to have caught the incidents, but they remain under investigation.