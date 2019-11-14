The 2020 Major League Quidditch Championship will be hosted at Troy Park at Elkridge on Aug. 15 and 16, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Thursday.
The two-day event will see the 12 best teams in the United States and Canada as they compete for the Benepe Cup.
Quidditch is a full-contact, gender-integrated sport created in the popular Harry Potter series. The league was founded in 2015.
“Howard County is known across the region for its exceptional recreation facilities, which attract a variety of tournaments, league games and practices,” Ball said in a news release. “The 2020 Major League Quidditch Championship will bring yet another unique sporting event to our community.”
In 2018, Troy Park at Elkridge hosted the United States Quidditch Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship.
“Every last detail of the Troy Park complex, from the press boxes to the support structures, was so carefully designed that I know we will be able to run our most successful championship yet,” MLQ Commissioner Ethan Sturm said.