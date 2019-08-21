Three men arrested, charged in latest Howard prostitution sting

During an undercover sting, Howard County police arrested three men on charges of soliciting prostitution, the department announced Wednesday.
Santos Guerrero, 51, of Easton; Dameon Watkins, 43, of Randallstown; and Ricardo Mendez, 31, of Baltimore, were arrested Tuesday at a hotel in the 6700 block of Dorsey Road in Elkridge, police said.
The three men also were charged with disorderly conduct, police said.
Tuesday’s operation is part of Howard’s ongoing effort to combat human trafficking, prostitution and related offenses.
Howard detectives placed fake ads on websites known to advertise prostitution. When the men called the number, they spoke with an undercover female officer who provided a meeting location.
There is no attorney information listed for any of the men in online court records.
The operation was also an effort to make “the county an unappealing place for traffickers and johns,” police said.
Howard police can offer treatment, housing and other help to victims of human trafficking. If someone suspects human trafficking, if they are a victim or know someone who is a victim, they can speak privately to a detective at 911 or 410-313-3200.
Howard’s police tip line is 410-290-3784 or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.