Howard County police charge 8 with solicitation of prostitution at Jessup hotel

Howard County police on Tuesday charged eight men with solicitation of prostitution and related charges at an Jessup hotel, the department announced Wednesday.
As part of the undercover operation, Howard detectives placed fake ads on websites known to advertise prostitution. When the men called the number, they spoke with an undercover officer who provided a meeting location.
When the men arrived and offered money for sex acts at a hotel in the 8100 block of Washington Boulevard, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct, police said.
The eight men are:
- Emanuel Nicholas Karas, 49, of Arnold
- Sandeep Maharjan, 29, of Silver Spring
- Nelson Navas-Gomez, 37, of Brooklyn Park
- Kyle Brian Nkafu-Ashu, 19, of Cockeysville
- Jose Luis Pons, 39, of Severn
- Frank Joachim Tarimo, 31, of Baltimore
- Edwin P. Udoh, 46, of Catonsville
- Benjamin D. Williams, 31, of Owings Mills
There is no attorney information listed for any of the men in online court records.
Howard police can offer treatment, housing and other help to victims of human trafficking. If someone suspects human trafficking, if they are a victim or know someone who is a victim, they can speak privately to a detective at 911 or 410-313-3200.
Anyone with information can contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.