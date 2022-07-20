McCoy and Newberry are in the lead for Howard County school board as results from early voting are posted

Based on the results from early voting, Jacky McCoy of Columbia is in the lead in the race for two seats on the Howard County Board of Education with 3,741 votes (20.86%), followed by Dan Newberger of Columbia with 3,678 votes (20.51%), Linfeng Chen of North Laurel with 2,602 votes (14.51%) and Tudy Adler of Clarksville, with 2,337 votes (13.03%).

In Howard, the two at-large seats on the seven-member Board of Education are up for grabs. Current at-large school board members Chao Wu and Vicky Cutroneo are vacating their positions at the end of this year. Beginning in June 2020, the way that Howard County residents vote for school board members changed. Now, five of the seven school board members are elected by voters in their respective County Council districts. The remaining two members are elected at-large, meaning any registered voter can vote for them.

Advertisement

In the primary, voters could select four candidates on their ballots. The top four candidates will advance to the general election in November. Other candidates are Susan Dreisch of Ellicott City, Julie Hotopp of Columbia, Monique Richards of Ellicott City and Meg Ricks of Elkridge.

In the county executive race early voting results, Allan Kittleman earned the most votes among Republican candidates with 2,371 (95.7%) while incumbent Calvin Ball led the Democrats with 6,216 votes (88.66%).

Advertisement

In the county council race, incumbent Liz Walsh led Democrats in District 1 with 827 votes (70.68%) and Janssen Evelyn pulled ahead amongst Democratic candidates in District 4 with 997 votes (52.12%). In the other council races, candidates ran unopposed in the primary.

Howard County Election Director Guy Mickley said turnout for in-person voting seemed lower than in previous years, likely prompted by the ease of mail-in voting, which has been an option to any voter for any reason since 2020.

Howard County has 228,019 registered voters. As of Monday, about 13,000 mail-in ballots had been returned to the Howard County Board of Elections, Mickley said, and 10,471 registered voters (4.6%) participated in early voting.

Early voting for the primary election began July 7 and ran through July 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the State Board of Elections.