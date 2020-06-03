Here’s what we know so far about primary election results in Howard County

The most competitive races are in districts 4 and 5, where no candidate has more than 37% of the vote and six candidates are over 10%. In District 4, incumbent school board member Jen Mallo is leading the way at 33.3%, while Sezin Palmer is in second at 26.2%. If the numbers hold, Palmer would unseat incumbent Kirsten Coombs, who was seeking a second term after winning in 2016 and was sitting at 21.5%.