Howard police investigating if recent burglaries are targeting Asian residents

Howard police are investigating if Asian residents are being targeted in a series of home burglaries.
Over a five-day period earlier this month, five Howard County homes, all owned by Asian residents, were burglarized, according to police.
The homes were in Dayton, Clarksville, West Friendship, Ellicott City and Highland. A ring was stolen from one home and cash was taken from two others. It is unclear if anything was stolen from the other two homes, however the suspect or suspects had forced entry by breaking the glass pane of a door, according to Lori Boone, a police spokeswoman.
The burglaries occurred on July 10, 13 and 14, with three on July 13.
Howard investigators are looking into any similarities or possible links among the cases to determine if there is a connection, Boone said.
In 2017, police investigated a string of burglaries at homes owned by Asian residents. At that time, nine homes were broken into and jewelry and cash were stolen.
Howard’s Asian population was 60,318 according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2013-17.
As investigations continue, police are reminding residents to not have valuables, such as jewelry, or large amounts of cash, inside their home. Residents should also be aware of their surroundings and call the police if they see any suspicious people or vehicles in their neighborhood, police said.
The Howard police department is working with its Asian liaison officer to communicate with Asian residents through houses of worship, community groups, email lists and other resources, Boone said.
Anyone with questions can contact PFC Kyu Lee, Howard police’s Asian population liaison, at 410-313-0272 or kylee@howardcountymd.gov.