Howard police investigating fatal three-vehicle collision in Annapolis Junction

Howard County police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Annapolis Junction that left a Glenelg man dead Wednesday morning.
Police said the driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra was traveling north on the Guilford Road bridge at the Anne Arundel County line at around 8 a.m. when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2016 Hyundai Sonata. A 2013 Honda Accord then struck the rear of the Sierra following the initial collision, police said.
The driver and sole occupant of the Sonata, David Lee Rice, 56, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one else was injured.
Guilford Road was closed between Dorsey Run Road and the Howard-Anne Arundel county line for approximately three hours.
Howard police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.