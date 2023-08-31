One man dies, 18 injured in collision between Greyhound bus and car on Route 32, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

One man died and 18 people were injured early Thursday morning after a collision between a bus and car on Route 32, according to the Howard County Police.

Around 3:24 a.m., a Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near I-95 when it collided with a Buick Enclave that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Buick, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 32 eastbound is closed at I-95. The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.